Sagar Defence inaugurates mfg plant in Pune

Pune, Dec 5 (PTI) Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd on Friday inaugurated its new manufacturing plant in Pune to produce Uncrewed Surface Vehicles (USVs), marking a step in its partnership with Liquid Robotics, a Boeing company.

The collaboration, announced earlier this year, focuses on co-developing and co-producing advanced maritime systems, including the Wave Glider platform.

The new facility will enhance undersea domain awareness through local production and expand manufacturing capacity for unmanned maritime systems across the Indo-Pacific region, according to a release.

"This plant opening…reflects our commitment to Make in India by building advanced maritime capability locally," Nikunj Parashar, Founder of Sagar Defence Engineering, said.

Partnering with Liquid Robotics, he added, positions India as a hub for next-generation maritime innovation.

Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India and South Asia, said, "It advances the US-India Major Defence Partnership framework and supports Make in India by building capability locally, while co-developing systems that strengthen bilateral collaboration in defence technology." According to Liquid Robotics CEO Shane Goodenough, the plant is a critical step in the company's collaboration with Sagar Defence. "Building and sustaining the Wave Glider platform locally will strengthen undersea domain awareness and speed up deployment".

The facility will support manufacturing, ocean testing and sustainment of unmanned maritime systems, blending global technology with domestic innovation to address complex maritime challenges, the release said.