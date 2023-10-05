Sagar Parikrama phase-9 covering coastal districts of TN, Puducherry to start on Saturday

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The government on Thursday said the ninth phase of the 'Sagar Parikrama' programme covering coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will kickstart on October 7.

Sagar Parikrama aims to resolve the issues of fishermen and other stakeholders and facilitate their economic upliftment through various schemes.

According to the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry, the phase-9 of 'Sagar Parikrama' programme will cover Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Karaikal and Puducherry.

The journey will begin from Thondi, Ramnad district of Tamil Nadu, to Chennai, passing through other districts, including Puducherry, the ministry said in a statement.

Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala and junior union minister L Murugan will interact with fishermen and review the progress of implementation of the central schemes.

They will distribute certificates/sanctions relating to the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), and Kisan Credit Card (KCC).

The first eight phases of Sagar Parikrama have covered 4,115 km in eight coastal states and union territories, including Gujarat, Diu and Daman, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, and Andaman and Nicobar. PTI LUX LUX BAL BAL