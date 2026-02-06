Sagarmala prog: 50 projects worth Rs 3,581 cr under implementation

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A total of 50 projects worth Rs 3,581 crore are being implemented under the government's key Sagarmala initiative, Parliament was informed on Friday.

The ministry has approved financial assistance of Rs 1,532 crore for these 50 projects, against which Rs 1,143 crore have been released, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

"As on date, 128 projects with a total cost of Rs 8,936 crore are approved for funding under Sagarmala scheme by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Out of these, 50 projects worth Rs 3,581 crore are Under Implementation," the minister said.

As per the information shared by the Minister in the Lower House, the projects are being implemented in states like Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, among others.

Launched in 2015, Sagarmala Programme is the flagship initiative of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways aims to streamline logistics, reduce costs, and enhance international trade competitiveness by shifting from traditional, infrastructure-heavy transport to efficient coastal and waterway networks.

The initiative focuses on port modernization, industrial growth, job creation, and sustainable coastal development, ensuring minimal infrastructure investment while maximizing economic impact. PTI ABI ABI MR