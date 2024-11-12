Sagility India shares make muted market debut; settle 3% lower

New Delhi: Shares of Sagility India Ltd, a technology-enabled services provider in the healthcare space, on Tuesday ended with a discount of 3 per cent against the issue price of Rs 30.

The stock made its debut at Rs 31.06, up 3.53 per cent from the issue price on both the BSE and NSE.

On the BSE, it jumped 9.66 per cent to Rs 32.90 during the day but gave up all gains later and ended at Rs 29.36 apiece, down 2.13 per cent.

Shares of the company on the NSE ended 3 per cent lower at Rs 29.10 each.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 13,744.38 crore.

In the equity market, the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 820.97 points or 1.03 per cent to settle at 78,675.18 and the NSE Nifty tanked 257.85 points or 1.07 per cent to 23,883.45.

In terms of volume, 170.83 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 2,704.49 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The initial share sale of Sagility India Ltd fetched 3.20 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Thursday.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) had a price band of Rs 28-30 per share.

The Bengaluru-based company's IPO was entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 70.22 crore shares worth Rs 2,106.60 crore at the upper end of the price band.

In March 2024, Sagility acquired BirchAI, a healthcare technology firm specialising in cloud-based generative AI technology.

This acquisition is expected to enhance member and provider engagement and reduce clients' operational costs through AI-powered customer support solutions using speech-to-text and large language models (LLMs) integrated with Sagility's engagement solutions.