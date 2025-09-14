Saha Industrial Area expansion soon; 2,600 acres of land to be acquired: Haryana Min

Chandigarh, Sep 14 (PTI) The Haryana government is taking steps to boost industrial development in Ambala Cantonment, and the process of acquiring approximately 2,600 acres of land adjacent to the Saha Industrial Area will soon be resumed, state Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij said on Sunday.

The minister said that a new Industrial Area and Logistic Park will be developed on the proposed land.

"Alongside, the Railways is also progressing with plans to establish a freight terminal nearby. The development of industrial area, logistic park, and freight terminal in close proximity will not only provide comprehensive facilities to industries, but also strengthen the regional industrial infrastructure, generating thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities," an official statement quoted Vij as saying in Ambala.

He directed the Ambala Deputy Commissioner to immediately restart the acquisition process for the 2,600 acres of land.

According to the statement, Vij clarified that the process was halted many months back due to assembly elections, but will now be expedited.

He further said that several farmers had expressed willingness to provide their land to the government and had already applied through the e-Bhoomi portal in the past.

Highlighting the benefits, the minister said the synergy between the industrial area, logistic park, and freight terminal at Saha would prove to be a boon for industries. It will accelerate production, transportation, and export-related activities, offering immense convenience to investors. PTI SUN BAL BAL