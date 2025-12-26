Sahaj Insurance Services ties up with LIC for product distribution

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Sahaj Insurance Services, a corporate agent, on Friday said it has tied up with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for the distribution of insurance products across rural and semi-urban parts of the country.

Under the collaboration, Kanoria Foundation company Sahaj’s assisted digital service network will facilitate access to LIC’s life insurance products and services, enabling citizens to understand, enrol in and manage policies, particularly in areas where insurance awareness has traditionally remained low, a joint statement said.

By combining LIC’s trusted legacy with Sahaj’s last-mile reach and assisted digital model, Sahaj Insurance Services Private Ltd aim to ensure that insurance becomes simpler, more accessible and truly inclusive for Bharat, it said.

The collaboration is expected to improve awareness, strengthen policy servicing and encourage wider adoption of life insurance, contributing to India’s broader financial inclusion and social security objectives, it added.

Sahaj Insurance Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sahaj Retail and part of the Kanoria Foundation initiative. The company recently received a corporate agency licence from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, allowing it to distribute insurance products across the country.

According to the company, Sahaj operates through a network of around 4.5 lakh digitally enabled rural centres that collectively serve more than 70 crore citizens. The insurance vertical has been created to offer affordable and easy-to-understand products, supported by trained Sahaj Mitrs who assist customers with onboarding, servicing and claims.

Sahaj centres will also facilitate access to government-backed insurance and social security schemes, alongside life and health insurance offerings, as part of efforts to deepen financial inclusion. PTI DP MR