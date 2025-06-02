Sahaj ties up with Techno India to skill 1 lakh rural youth

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Sahaj Retail Ltd, a Kanoria Foundation initiative, on Monday said it has tied up with Techno India Group to launch a blue-collar skilling initiative aimed at training one lakh youth in rural and semi-urban areas.

In the first phase, the skill training initiative would be conducted across five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam.

Sahaj provides access to essential services including government schemes, financial inclusion, utility payments, and digital literacy through its network, it said in a statement.

The initiative, titled Sahaj-Techno Blue Collar Jobs, is focused on equipping rural and semi-urban youth with vocational skills aligned with industry needs, it said.

In the initial ramp-up, the programme will train 50,000 individuals, with the first phase expanding to 1 lakh candidates, it said, adding, the target demographic includes youth in 18-35 age group, with a particular focus on unemployed, underemployed, and school dropout populations.

Women will also be actively included, especially in tailoring and flexible digital roles, it said.

Sahaj Retail CEO Biswajit Chatterjee said the initiative is designed to address the chronic underemployment in rural India.

"There's a huge demand in sectors like civil construction, electrical works, and electronic repair, especially from large infrastructure companies and gated housing communities," he said.

Training will cover trades including electrician work, plumbing, civil construction assistance, electronic repair, tailoring and basic computer literacy.

"A standout feature of the program is its affordability, with course fees capped at Rs 2,000 per person. Training will be delivered in a hybrid format, combining online modules with in-person sessions, ensuring accessibility even in remote regions," he said.

Internships through the program are expected to offer stipends of Rs 15,000-20,000 per month, along with food. Placement tie-ups are already in place with unnamed national and international construction firms.

This is about bridging the urban-rural divide in access to economic opportunity, said Techno India Group executive director Meghdut Roychowdhury. PTI DP ANU ANU