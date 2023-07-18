Sahara Refund Portal launched: Check direct link, claim process & time

New Delhi: Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS), Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India launched the Sahara Refund Portal on 18 July 2023.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah while launching the portal said said, "The process of returning the money of depositors, which was stuck in four cooperative societies of Sahara Group, has started with the launch of Sahara Refund Portal."

The legitimate depositor may apply online for the Sahara Refund from the direct link given here.

How to apply at Sahara Refund Portal

Follow these steps to apply online at the Sahara Refund Portal 2023:

1. Click on the Sahara Refund Portal Direct link given below or visit the website mocrefund.crcs.gov.in

2. Enter the legitimate details of the depositor

3. Submit the application form for the Sahara India Refund

4. The Sahara India Refund Amount will be credited to the bank account of the legitimate depositor.

There are two important requirements: Aadhaar registration with mobile and Aadhaar-linking with the bank account where refund is to be deposited.

Sahara Refund Portal dirct link

Sahara Refund Portal User Manual (English) Click here Sahara Refund Portal FAQs Click here Sahara Refund Depositor Registration Link Click here Sahara Refund Depositor Login Link Click here

Sahara refund claim process time

Applicants will receive notification of their claim status either through a text message or on the portal within 15 days after the verification process.

The entire claim processing is expected to take around 45 days. It is important to note that applicants must submit all claims related to the four societies in a single claim application form.

There is no fee for submitting the online form, and refund claims can only be made through the online portal.

In the initial phase, a total of Rs 5,000 crore will be disbursed through the portal to genuine depositors. However, each depositor will receive only Rs 10,000 in the first phase.

If the first phase proves successful, the refund amount will be increased.

Amit Shah mentioned that approximately 4 crore depositors are eligible to receive up to Rs 10,000, and if the initiative succeeds, further measures will be taken to address the claims of depositors with higher amounts of money stuck in Sahara Group's cooperative societies.

About 2.5 crore people have deposits of up to Rs 30,000 in the four cooperative societies namely Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd.