Sahney calls for opening of land routes between India, CIS countries to promote agri-trade

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Rajya Shah member Vikram Sahney has called for the opening of land routes between India and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries.

Speaking at the BRICS Russia Conference on Food Security and Sustainable Agricultural Development in Moscow on June 27, the AAP leader said it is imperative to open the land route for harnessing the trade opportunities between India, Afghanistan and various CIS countries like Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

CIS countries include Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The Member of Parliament added that the land route, essentially Wagah integrated check post, has remained closed for the last few years due to the worsening relationship between India and Pakistan.

There is an "emergent need of opening up of land routes between India and CIS countries to augment the agri trade...All the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) countries will benefit from this, and it will also help to reduce hostilities between neighbour countries", Sahney said in a statement.

He also advocated the need for co-operatives and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in various BRICS countries.

Intra-BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) trade is "very" minimal and exhorted the need for setting BRICS agri portal and seed bank, Sahney added.

"Agri trade between India and Russia and other BRICS countries can be augmented, provided our plant protection and quarantine standards are harmonised, there is a vast potential in trade commodities like wheat, rice, barley, yellow peas, and sunflower oil, including fruits and vegetables, which are short in Russia and CIS countries, especially during winters," he said.