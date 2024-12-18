Sai Life Sciences' shares surge over 39 pc in debut trade

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Shares of Sai Life Sciences Ltd ended with a premium of more than 39 per cent over the issue price of Rs 549 on Wednesday.

The stock made its market debut at Rs 660, soaring 20.21 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 43.41 per cent to Rs 787.35. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 765.30, up 39.39 per cent.

On the NSE, shares of the firm began the day at Rs 650, up 18.39 per cent. The stock ended at Rs 764.65, reflecting a jump of 39.28 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 15,917.44 crore.

On the volume front, 43.54 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 466.59 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 502.25 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 80,182.20, taking its downtrend to the third day. The NSE Nifty declined 137.15 points or 0.56 per cent to 24,198.85.

The Rs 3,043-crore initial public offer of Sai Life Sciences Ltd got subscribed 10.26 times on the last day of share sale on Friday.

The initial share sale had a price band of Rs 522-549 apiece.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) had a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 950 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 3.81 crore shares valued at Rs 2,092 crore, by a promoter, investor shareholders and other shareholders.

Of the IPO proceeds, funds to the tune of Rs 600 crore will be used for debt payment and a portion for corporate general purposes.

Hyderabad-based Sai Life Sciences provides end-to-end services across the drug discovery, development and manufacturing value chain for small molecule new chemical entities (NCE) to global pharmaceutical innovator companies and biotechnology firms. PTI SUM SUM SHW