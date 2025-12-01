SAI Parenteral's acquires 74.6 pc stake in Australia's Noumed Pharma for Rs 125 cr

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Diversified pharmaceutical formulation company SAI Parenteral's on Monday announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Australia's Noumed Pharmaceuticals for Rs 125 crore.

Noumed Pharmaceuticals, an Adelaide-based pharmaceutical company with AUD 60 million in revenue, is a supplier of private label over the counter (OTC) products to pharmacy chains across Australia and New Zealand.

The company is currently establishing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Adelaide with an investment of AUD 53 million.

The facility is expected to begin commercial operations by the fourth quarter of CY 2026. With a strong portfolio of over 451 product dossiers, Noumed offers substantial breadth across therapeutic categories.

In September this year, SAI Parenteral's filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) seeking to raise funds through initial public offerings. The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of up to Rs 285 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3,500,000 equity shares by existing shareholders.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal and transformative milestone in our journey toward becoming a global, innovation-led formulations and CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) platform.

"By combining Noumed's R&D capabilities, distribution network, extensive dossier library, and upcoming manufacturing facility, along with our strengths and capabilities in India, we are unlocking significant synergies across the value chain. This partnership enhances our entry into semi-regulated and regulated markets with a wider, more competitive product portfolio," SAI Parenteral's Managing Director Anil K K said.

The acquisition also strengthens the company's ability to leverage Noumed's established customer relationships and long-term supply contracts, he said.

"We are excited to formalise this strategic partnership. Having worked with SAI Parenteral's for a considerable time, we are confident that together we can accelerate our product pipeline, benefit from SAI's manufacturing capabilities, and meet growing demand in the Australian, New Zealand, and global markets. This collaboration positions both companies to create substantial long-term value for all stakeholders," Noumed Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Mark Thulborne added. PTI SM HVA