SAIL awaits details from CCI on steel cartelisation probe

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) State-owned SAIL has sought details from fair trade regulator CCI on a notice related to alleged cartelisation by steel makers, a company official said on Wednesday.

There is a notice regarding the matter, but there are no details available with the company, said the official, who did not wish to be quoted.

While noting that the CCI notice mentioned that there is suspicion that there may have been a cartelisation, he said that unless the details on how the regulator has reached the conclusion are provided, it would be difficult to comment.

"Since no details are available from CCI... we have approached the court and CCI," the official said.

Earlier this month, the government informed the Lok Sabha that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is probing the alleged cartelisation by steel manufacturers and the investigation report has been shared with the parties concerned to provide their objections and suggestions in accordance with the competition law. PTI ABI ABI MR