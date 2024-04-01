SAIL crude steel output, sales volume grow 5 pc in FY24

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) State-owned SAIL on Monday posted 5 per cent increase in its crude steel production to 19.2 million tonne for the financial year 2023-24.

Its hot metal output also rose 6 per cent to 20.5 million tonne (MT) for the fiscal year (FY) ended March 31, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.

SAIL has recorded a 7 per cent rise in saleable steel output to 18.4 MT as compared to FY 2022-23.

The company achieved its highest-ever sales volume of 17.1 MT during the year, up 5 per cent year-on-year.

"SAIL Chairman Amarendu Prakash has attributed the outstanding performance to the company's strategic alignment with the increasing demand in the steel market. He emphasised SAIL's commitment to enhance the company’s production capabilities further while remaining responsive to the changing market requirements," the company statement said.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is among the top three steel producing companies in India. PTI ABI DR DR