SAIL Director Finance Ashok Kumar Panda takes charge

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) State-owned SAIL on Friday said Ashok Kumar Panda has taken charge as its Director, Finance.

Prior to this he was Executive Director, Finance.

Panda, who took over the charge on Wednesday, began his career at SAIL in 1992 as a management trainee. During his career, Panda has worked in various capacities across various plants and units of SAIL, a company statement sid.

He has spearheaded key initiatives including deleveraging efforts, cost optimisation, rail pricing strategy, fixed asset sales policy, tax optimisation, e-invoicing implementation and introducing digital invoicing across SAIL units to enhance transparency and efficiency, among others.

In addition to his corporate responsibilities, he has served as a nominee director on the boards of several joint ventures and subsidiary companies of SAIL, further strengthening the company’s financial governance.

SAIL, under Ministry of Steel, is among the top three steel manufacturers in India. PTI SID SID ANU ANU