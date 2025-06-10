SAIL gets AEO Tier II accreditation from Directorate of International Customs

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Steel maker SAIL on Tuesday said it has received the accreditation for the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO), Tier II from the Directorate of International Customs.

The AEO certification helps business entities enhance efficiency with improved compliance to international norms and fast-tracked customs clearance process.

"This certification would give the company a competitive edge along with advantages like improved supply chain security, international recognition and access to knowledge sharing and networking opportunities," the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) said in a statement.

The AEO programme, rolled out by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), aims at fostering a secure and efficient trading environment while promoting international trade. The programme is recognised globally, SAIL said.

The company said it received the accreditation on June 9, 2025. PTI ABI HVA