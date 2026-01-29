SAIL gets 'Great Place To Work' certification for 3rd time

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) State-owned SAIL on Thursday said it has earned the 'Great Place to Work' certification for third time in a row.

The latest certification is from February 2026 to February 2027, the steel maker said in a statement.

The company's CMD Amarendu Prakash, said, "The recognition is a reflection of the trust our employees place in the organization and the culture we are collectively building." Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), under the Ministry of Steel, is among India's top five steel makers having an annual capacity of around 21 million tonnes.

The certification is provided to corporate houses and other organisations based on various methodologies to assess workers' overall well-being, including physical and mental health, and work culture.