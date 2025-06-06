SAIL organises Defence Conclave 2025 in Durgapur

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) organised Defence Conclave 2025 at its Alloy Steels Plant (ASP) in Durgapur, West Bengal this week, reinforcing its strategic commitment to strengthen the country's defence infrastructure.

As a key supplier of specialised defence-grade steel for indigenisation projects, SAIL convened the conclave to foster deeper collaboration with defence public sector undertakings and engage in discussions on evolving defence sector requirements.

The event, held on June 4, centred on themes of self-reliance, indigenisation and import substitution, aligning with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.