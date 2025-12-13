SAIL posts 14 pc growth in sales in Apr-Nov

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) State-owned steel maker SAIL on Saturday said it recorded a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in sales at 12.7 million tonnes (MT) in April-November 2025, amid "price pressures and demand volatility".

The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a leading integrated player in the steel sector, had posted sales of 11.1 MT in the corresponding period last year.

The company said, "This resilient performance was possible due to a strong sales strategy...despite many challenges including global price pressures and demand volatility arising from various global trade policy uncertainties and geopolitical tensions." During the eight-month period, the company said retail sales were also strong. It was at 0.97 MT, up 13 per cent from 0.86 MT in April-November 2024, supported by ongoing nationwide brand promotion campaigns.

In November alone, overall sales rose 27 per cent year-on-year, while retail sales surged by 69 per cent y-o-y.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, owns and operates five integrated steel plants in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal with an overall capacity of over 20 million tonnes per annum. PTI ABI HVA