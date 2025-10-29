SAIL profit falls over 53 pc to Rs 418.72 crore in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) State-owned SAIL on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit fell more than 53 per cent to Rs 418.72 crore in the September quarter.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 897.15 crore in the July-September quarter of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income, however, rose to Rs 26,910.04 crore from Rs 24,842.18 crore in the year-ago period.

In a separate statement, SAIL Chairman Amarendu Prakash said, "H1 FY26 performance demonstrates SAIL's consistency across both operational and financial metrics. The company has maintained high capacity utilisation for steady production." He said the company has achieved a significant increase in sales volume despite the volatility in global steel markets.

As per the statement, in the April-September period of FY26, the company's net profit stood at Rs 1,163 crore, higher than Rs 978.93 crore in the six-month period a year ago.

Its debt declined to Rs 26,427 crore.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), under the Ministry of Steel, is among India's largest steel-making players. PTI ABI SHW