SAIL sales grow 37 pc in Dec to over 2 MT

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) State-owned SAIL on Monday reported a 37 per cent year-on-year growth in sales to 2.1 million tonnes in December 2025.

It had achieved sales of 1.5 million tonnes (MT) in December 2024, the steel maker said in a statement.

SAIL said, "this is the best ever showing for the month of December and saw the company scale new peaks across product categories and different sales channels with significant inventory reduction." The performance was buoyed by maintaining a strong focus on customer deliveries.

The performance during the month helped SAIL sustain its growth momentum in FY26, with sales volume reaching 14.7 MT through April-December FY26, a growth of about 17 per cent compared to 12.6 MT during the year-ago period.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), under the Ministry of Steel, is among India's top six steelmakers, with an overall capacity of over 20 million tonnes. PTI ABI DRR