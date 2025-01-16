SAIL supplies 4,000 tonnes special steel for Navy warship INS Nilgiri

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) State-owned SAIL on Thursday said it has supplied 4,000 tonnes of special steel for INS Nilgiri, which was commissioned on Wednesday.

INS Nilgiri, INS Surat, and INS Vaghsheer were the three Indian Navy warships commissioned at the Naval Dockyard in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has supplied the entire 4,000 tonnes of special steel for INS Nilgiri. The special steel provided by SAIL includes DMR 249A grade hot-rolled (HR) sheets and plates, according to an official statement.

SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant contributed about 2,000 tonnes of HR sheets and plates, with an additional 1,600 tonnes and 400 tonnes of plates supplied by the Bhilai and Rourkela steel plants, respectively, the Ministry of Steel said.

INS Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class, represents a significant advancement over the Shivalik-class frigates.

P17A ships are guided missile frigates, each of which are 149 metres long, with displacement of about 6,670 tonnes and a speed of 28 knots, the statement said.

Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), it incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

It features advanced stealth technology and reduced radar signatures. It is equipped with modern aviation facilities and can operate multiple helicopter types, including the newly inducted MH-60R. PTI ABI TRB