SAIL supplies 45,000 tonnes of steel for upcoming Mahakumbh Mela

New Delhi: SAIL, country's largest steel maker, on Thursday said it has supplied approximately 45,000 tonnes of steel for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela which is one of the biggest religious congregations in the world.

Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh will host the Maha Kumbh Mela from January 13 to February 25.

The total quantity of steel supplied includes chequered plates, hot strip mill plates, mild steel plates, angles and joists, the state-owned firm said in a statement.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) had also supplied steel during the Mahakumbh Mela of 2013.

The steel supplied by SAIL will play an important role in supporting the construction of various temporary structures essential for the smooth conduct of the Mahakumbh Mela.

These include pontoon bridges, passages, temporary steel bridges, substations and flyovers, the statement said.

Major customers for this steel supply, include the Public Works Department, Uttar Pradesh State Bridges Corporation, Electricity Board and their suppliers.

"SAIL is proud to contribute steel for such a large-scale event which is also a symbol of the nation's rich cultural heritage," it said.

The company remains committed to contributing to national projects that increase the country's infrastructure and promote its cultural and social well-being.

SAIL had reported a 31 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 897.15 crore in the September quarter 2024 , dragged by lower income.

It had posted a Rs 1,305.59 crore net profit for the period ended September 2023.

The company's total income decreased to Rs 24,842.18 crore from Rs 29,858.19 crore in the second quarter of the preceding 2023-24 financial year. Its expenses stood at Rs 23,824.07 crore as against Rs 27,768.60 crore in the year-ago quarter.