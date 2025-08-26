SAIL supplies 8,000 tn of critical grade steel to Indian Navy's advanced frontline frigates

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) State-owned SAIL on Tuesday said it has supplied around 8,000 tonnes of critical-grade steel for the Indian Navy's advanced frontline frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, which were launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Singh commissioned the two multi-mission stealth frigates at the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Udaygiri and Himagiri come from the Indian Navy's latest state-of-the-art Project 17 A and the commissioning marks the first occasion when two frontline surface combatants constructed at two different shipyards were commissioned simultaneously.

In a statement, SAIL said, "It continues a crucial partnership with the nation's defence sector by supplying approximately 8,000 tonnes of critical-grade steel for the Indian Navy's advanced frontline frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri." The company supplied material from its steel plants in Bokaro, Bhilai, and Rourkela.

By developing and providing critical-grade steel for the Indian Navy, SAIL has made a significant contribution to import substitution and defense self-reliance, directly supporting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives and lessening India's dependence on imported special quality steel for defense requirements, the company said.

SAIL said it has supplied steel for various other vessels like INS Vikrant, INS Nilgiri, INS Ajay, INS Nistar, INS Arnala, INS Vindhyagiri, and INS Surat, among others. PTI ABI MR