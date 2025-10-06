SAIL supplies high grade steel for INS Androth

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) State-owned SAIL has catered to the 100 per cent requirement of special grade steel for the Indian Navy's vessel, Androth, which was commissioned on Monday.

The second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) was commissioned during a ceremonial event at the Naval Dockyard at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The induction of Androth will enhance the Navy's overall Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities, particularly for operations in coastal and shallow waters.

In a statement, SAIL said, "It has supplied the entire requirement of special grade steel for the INS Androth." The company said it has supplied HR (hot rolled) sheets and plates from its plants at Bokaro, Bhilai and Rourkela. PTI ABI ABI MR