SAIL supplies special grade steel for INS Ajay, INS Nistar

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has supplied critical-grade steel for INS Ajay and INS Nistar, cementing its support for defence indigenisation.

In a statement, the firm said it "continues to play its pivotal role in defence indigenisation by supplying critical-grade steel for INS Ajay, launched by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) and INS Nistar, commissioned by Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) during July, 2025".

SAIL supplied the entire quantity of special DMR grade steel plates for INS Ajay ensuring structural integrity and stealth performance. INS Ajay is the eighth and final vessel in the indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) series constructed by GRSE.

The company also supplied the entire quantity of special grade plates for the newly commissioned INS Nistar, India's first indigenously designed and built diving support vessel (DSV).

INS Nistar, delivered by HSL, is poised to play a vital role in submarine rescue operations, deep-sea diving, and sustained patrolling.

"SAIL's commitment to powering India's naval strength underscores its strategic support to national defence goals and its integral role in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. With every tonne of steel, SAIL continues to forge the backbone of India's maritime readiness and defence resilience," the statement said.