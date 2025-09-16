SAIL taking measures to reduce carbon footprint: Chairman Prakash

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) State-owned SAIL is conducting trials for including green hydrogen in steel making process besides taking several other measures to reduce its carbon intensity, the company's Chairman Amarendu Prakash said.
Addressing the 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the country's largest public sector steel-making firm, Prakash said, "SAIL is advancing its green steel journey through hydrogen-based steelmaking trials, carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), biochar injection and renewable energy initiatives.
In December 2024, the Ministry of Steel rolled out the definition of green steel with an aim to encourage the industry to bring down carbon emissions.
As per the ministry's taxonomy, green steel shall be defined in terms of percentage greenness of steel, which is produced from the steel plant with Co2 equivalent emission intensity of less than 2.2 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of finished steel.
If 1.6 tonnes of CO2 or less is emitted in the production of 1 tonne of finished steel, it will be considered 5-star green-rated steel.
On emissions in the range of 1.6 to 2 tonnes, the product will be given a 4-star rating, while those with 2 to 2.2 tonnes of emissions will be rated 3-star.
Prakash further said that the company has initiated the next phase of its journey where the upcoming projects will integrate green technologies, efficient logistics and customer-centric solutions.
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), under the Ministry of Steel, operates five integrated steel plants having a total installed capacity of over 21 million tonnes (MnT). PTI ABI ABI MR