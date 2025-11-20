SAIL's Bokaro plant inks licencing pact with DRDO lab for tech transfer

Ranchi, Nov 20 (PTI) SAIL's Bokaro steel plant on Thursday said it has signed a licencing agreement with DRDO's Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) for transfer of technology.

By this pact, Bokaro steel plant will utilise the technology to manufacture special steel used in defence applications.

"By this agreement, DRDO grants a non-inclusive licence to utilise the technology for the manufacture of DMR 249A steel sheets for naval applications in India and sell to Indian armed forces and other government agencies," the company said in a statement.

The licencing agreement for transfer of technology (LAToT) was received from DRDO's DMRL Director Dr R. Balamuralikrishnan in Hyderabad in the presence of senior defence officials.

The LAToT was received by B Sunita Minz, SS Panigrahy, and Rahul Tiwari, representing the steel maker.

The licence agreement is dedicated to the shared vision, hard work, commitment and unwavering pursuit of excellence of the Bokaro steel plant fraternity, the company said.

Bokaro steel plant executive director (works) Priya Ranjan hailed this development as a significant step forward towards fulfilling the requirements of the country in the defence sector.

He said that Bokaro steel plant will continue to play its role in this sector through the development of special-grade steels.

SAIL, Bokaro steel plant and DRDO's DMRL are responsible for the development and manufacture of complex metals and materials required for modern warfare and weapon systems, he said.

They have closely worked hand in hand to "develop DMR 249A steel for naval applications and produced over 46,500 tonnes of this steel in the past 18 years since 2007", according to the official.

This huge quantity of steel has gone into the making of INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Nilgiri (Stealth frigate), INS Mahendragiri and INS Vindhyagiri, next-generation stealth warships.