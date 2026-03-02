Saini announces mission to eliminate water pollution along 313-km stretch of Yamuna in Haryana

Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) Terming the Yamuna as the lifeline of Haryana's economy, a new mission to eliminate water pollution along the 313-kilometer stretch of the river in Haryana will be launched, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday.

This mission will ensure the scientific treatment of all drainwater flowing into the river by 2026-27 through a coordinated action plan, which includes expanding sewage treatment capacity, stopping uncontrolled wastewater discharges, real-time monitoring of industrial units, riverbank protection, development, and groundwater recharge, he said.

The mission will be launched under the chairmanship of the chief minister.

Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, made the proposal while presenting the budget for 2026-27 in the assembly here.

Saini further announced that the minimum wage will be increased during 2026-27.

"The Expert Committee, constituted in accordance with my previous budget announcement to comprehensively revise the basic minimum wage rates in the state, has recommended increasing the minimum wage for unskilled workers from the current Rs 11,257 per month to Rs 15,200 per month.

"A decision will be taken soon and the minimum wage will be increased during the year 2026-27," he said.

On installation of smart meters, Saini said there are about 76 lakh non-agricultural consumers in the state. So far, smart meters have been installed for 8.73 lakh consumers. Smart meters will be installed for the remaining 68 lakh consumers, he said.

He also said that permission will be granted for installation of solar panels in agricultural fields on existing electricity-based tubewell connections of farmers.

He also said that all villages in the state will be converted into ODF plus model villages by 2 October 2026.

In the transport sector, Saini said Haryana Roadways will purchase 50 new electric buses for major religious destinations such as Katra, Salasar, Khatu Shyam, Haridwar and Amritsar from Chandigarh-Delhi Airport-Gurugram and Chandigarh.

Under the "Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana," in 2025, elderly citizens from low-income families were taken on pilgrimage to Ayodhya and for 'Sangam Snan' at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, he said.

In 2026-27, pilgrimages to Shirdi, Mata Vaishno Devi and Gurdwara Sri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar, are proposed, he said.

On employees issue, Saini said many times, due to delays in receiving state or central government contributions or grants under certain schemes, some categories of employees do not receive their salaries on time.

"In such circumstances, I propose to establish a Special Assistance Fund with an initial allocation of Rs 100 crore to provide immediate financial assistance. This fund will ensure timely relief to such employees, he said.

He also proposed to increase the income limit for medical reimbursement of dependents of employees and pensioners from the present Rs 3,500 per month to Rs 9,000 per month.

"This will fulfil a long-standing demand of employee and pensioner associations," he said.

In the civil aviation sector, Saini said that last year, air services were started from Hisar Airport to Ayodhya, Chandigarh and Jaipur, benefiting around 4,000 passengers travelling to Ayodhya.

Air services from Hisar to Jammu and Ahmedabad will also be commenced, he said, adding that construction of the Hisar Air Cargo Terminal will be completed and a heliport will be constructed at Pinjore. PTI SUN TRB