Saini confident of Tesla setting up manufacturing plant in Haryana

Gurugram, Nov 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday exuded confidence that US-based electric vehicle major Tesla will establish its first electric vehicle manufacturing plant and other related units in the state, while highlighting the various initiatives taken by his government to create a robust 'ease of doing business' ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the country's first all-in-one Tesla India Motors centre in Gurugram on Thursday, Saini said, Haryana is not just a market but a manufacturing powerhouse, serving as a major hub for the automobile, IT, and other industries.

He expressed confidence that Tesla will establish its first electric vehicle manufacturing plant of India in Haryana, and other related Tesla units will be established in the state.

In his address, after inaugurating the Tesla India Motors Center, the Chief Minister said that the Haryana government is consistently working to reduce the cost of doing business for industries in the state.

As part of these efforts, a special leasing policy has been introduced for industrial plots.

He added that the local supply chain is also being strengthened in collaboration with established industries in the region.

To ensure effective dialogue with foreign companies and governments, the Haryana government has set up the Department of Foreign Cooperation, which is actively facilitating collaborations with global investors, he said.

He highlighted that a robust Ease of Doing Business ecosystem has been created to accelerate industrial development, due to which Haryana emerged as a leader in the 'Top Achievers' category of the Ease of Doing Business rankings.

He also said that Haryana takes pride in its automobile sector, which manufactures the most passenger cars in India.

Haryana has become a land of hope and opportunity, driven by its investment-friendly policies and industry. Today, the state is counted among the most prosperous in the country, contributing 3.6 per cent to the national GDP, he said.

Before 2014, Haryana's exports were approximately Rs 70,000 crore, which have now risen to over Rs 2,75,000 crore, the Chief Minister said, adding that Haryana ranks second in the country and first in North India in providing logistics facilities to industries.

The Haryana government has taken significant steps to free businesses from red tape by amending outdated laws that no longer serve today's needs.

He added that the government notified the Public Trust Ordinance, 2025, on October 11, which decriminalizes 164 provisions across 42 state acts.

He stated that, as a result of the Haryana government's progressive policies, 12,20,872 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have been established in the state over the last 11 years, providing employment to 49.15 lakh people.

The Chief Minister said Haryana has emerged as the 7th largest state in India in terms of the number of startups, with over 9,100 recognized startups currently operating in the state.

He added that AI hubs are being established in Gurugram and Panchkula to promote AI-based startups and research.

To support emerging technologies, the state has also established a Department of the Future focused on AI, robotics, biotechnology, and deep tech.

Additionally, a separate MSME department has been established, and an online facility for filing entrepreneurial memorandums has been launched to further promote micro, small, and medium enterprises.