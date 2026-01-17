Saini releases Rs 858-cr financial assistance under Haryana govt schemes

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday released a sum of Rs 858 crore under his government's various flagship schemes.

Of the Rs 858 crore, Rs 659 crore was released as grants and incentives to farmers under five agriculture-related schemes, he said.

Guided by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these initiatives reflect a holistic development approach aimed at strengthening social security and improving the quality of life of citizens across the state, Saini said.

The CM said sustained efforts are being made to make agriculture a profitable and future-ready sector so that farmers' children remain connected to farming.

Acting on the principle of supporting farmers at every stage -- from seed to market -- the government today released a total of Rs 659 crore as grants and incentives under five agriculture-related schemes, he said.

An amount of Rs 461.75 crore as incentive to 5,54,405 farmers who did not burn crop residue, under the crop residue management scheme while Rs 85.10 crore as subsidy for 9,885 crop residue management machines provided to farmers.

An amount of Rs 75.54 crore was released as an incentive to 31,605 farmers adopting direct seeding of rice (DSR), Rs 15.75 crore to 13,500 farmers under the Mera Pani-Meri Virasat scheme for the Kharif season 2025-26, he said, adding that Rs 20 crore as price difference compensation to 4,073 farmers engaged in potato and cauliflower cultivation, under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana.

Saini further said as part of its focused efforts on women empowerment, the government released the third installment of the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana.

Under this installment, Rs 181 crore was directly transferred into the bank accounts of 8,63,918 eligible women beneficiaries.

With Saturday's release, a total of Rs 441 crore has been disbursed so far in three installments to eligible women under the scheme.

Under the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, each eligible woman is provided financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month.

From February 2026, Rs 1,100 will be credited directly into the beneficiary's savings bank account, while the remaining Rs 1,000 will be deposited in a government-operated recurring deposit or fixed deposit account.

The accumulated amount, along with the interest earned, will be paid to the beneficiary upon maturity, ensuring both immediate support and long-term financial security.

Meanwhile, the government also released Rs 18.56 crore as gas cylinder refill subsidy under the Har Ghar Har Grihini Yojana. PTI CHS TRB