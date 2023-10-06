Saint-Gobain announces fresh investment of Rs 3,400 cr in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Oct 6 (PTI) French glass and construction material company Saint-Gobain would invest Rs 3,400 crore more in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced here on Friday.

Stalin, who interacted with the global board of directors of the company here, said the over Rs 3,000 crore investment in the state --at Sriperumbudur, Perundurai and Tiruvallur and it includes expansion projects-- would open up employment opportunities to 1,150 people.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said this is the first time the board has met outside of France in over 350 years.

In a statement, the CM said he has assured his government's full support to the Saint-Gobain's initiative. Stalin recalled that the firm's ties with Tamil Nadu go back to 1998 when late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi laid the foundation stone for the company's unit in Sriperumbudur.

Since then, the company has invested (excluding the fresh investment) approximately Rs 5,000 crore in the state which provided job opportunities to about 5,000 people.

The statement said Saint-Gobain's chairman Pierre-Andre de Chalendar and Chief Executive Officer, Benoit Bazin led the interaction from the company side.

Rajaa, who participated in the meeting along with senior government officials, said the Saint-Gobain's fresh investment of Rs 3,400 crore added renewed vigour to the collaboration between the state and the company.

On social media platform X, Rajaa said, "The honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru @MKStalin avargal interacted with members of the global board of Saint Gobain today, who have assembled here for their first ever annual board meeting outside of France in the over 350 year history of their company." Further, he said: "The long-standing partnership between #SaintGobain and the people of #TamilNadu is a badge of honour for each and every one of us. It is an illustration of the faith that investors put in the state with repeated investments, and the growth they witness by doing so. It is a hat-tip to the hard work by the employees of #SaintGobain over so many years." PTI VGN ROH