Sajjan Jindal hails Kolkata Durga Puja

Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal on Thursday visited a prominent Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata and lauded the celebrations, describing them as a "different level of artistry" and a "treat to experience".

In a post on X, Jindal said, "Came to Kolkata to visit Durga Puja pandals, just amazing. Would encourage everyone to come here. The puja in Kolkata is on a different level… Didi, your city and your Bengali people are beautiful from body and heart. Love Kolkata." He also thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for extending support, adding, "It's a treat to visit Kolkata at this time of the year. Different levels of artistry and love for our country by the people of Bengal. Khoob bhalo lageche." PTI BSM RG