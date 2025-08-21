Sakhiya Skin Clinic files draft papers with BSE's SME to raise funds via IPO

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Sakhiya Skin Clinic on Thursday said it has filed preliminary papers with BSE's SME platform to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO is a mix of fresh issuance of up to 50.10 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 11.62 lakh shares by promoters, Jagdishkumar Jadavbhai Sakhiya and Rupalben Jagdishbhai Sakhiya, the company said in a statement.

The proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 42.57 crore will be used to open new clinics across India, funds worth Rs 9.65 crore will be used for investment in its subsidiary, Dr Sakhiya's Advanced Skin Science LLP, and Rs 3.2 crore for repayment of debt.

The company will also use funds worth Rs 88.5 lakhs for upgrading the technology & facilities, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2011, Sakhiya Skin Clinic is a dermatology-focused healthcare services provider in India.

Surat-based company specialises in dermatology, cosmetology, and aesthetic treatments, along with its own cosmeceutical product line.

It reported a revenue of Rs 52.87 crore from its healthcare services and a profit after tax of Rs 10.92 crore in FY25. The company has served over 5.40 lakh patients through its network of 35 clinics across 24 cities, primarily operating in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE's SME.

GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager for the IPO.