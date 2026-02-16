Saksham 2026 sees wide participation; concludes with call for energy conservation

Chandigarh, Feb 16 (PTI) Adoption of energy-efficient appliances was emphasised at the nationwide fuel conservation and energy efficiency campaign Saksham 2026, which was concluded on Monday. The fortnight-long campaign, organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas by Oil and Gas public sector undertakings, witnessed wide participation across Punjab and Chandigarh.

Addressing the valedictory function at Rani Laxmi Bai Bhawan here, Ashutosh Gupta, Executive Director and State Head of Indian Oil Corporation, said energy conservation must become a regular habit and not remain limited to a campaign.

He said that with India's growing energy demand and high dependence on crude oil imports, efficient fuel use is important for strengthening national energy security and reducing environmental impact.

Jaideep Jain of GAIL and Ramlal of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited also addressed the gathering and stressed collective responsibility towards fuel efficiency.

The campaign featured activities such as walkathons, cyclothons, fuel-efficient driving sessions, awareness programmes at retail outlets and CNG stations, school and college competitions, LPG safety programmes, industry workshops and social media outreach.

At the closing ceremony, speakers highlighted that simple steps such as avoiding vehicle idling, using public transport and carpooling, regular vehicle maintenance and adopting energy-efficient appliances can help reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The organisers reiterated their commitment to promote fuel conservation and environmental protection throughout the year.