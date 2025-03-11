Sakthi Aircraft Industry to make 150 trainer planes in India

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Sakthi Aircraft Industry, a joint venture between Tamil Nadu-based Sakthi Group and Austria's Diamond Aircraft, will initially make 150 trainer DA40 NG planes in India, a move that will help boost indigenous manufacturing activities.

A total of 200 trainer aircraft will be supplied by the joint venture firm to various Flying Training Organistaions (FTOs) in India.

An MoU (memorandum of understanding) was signed between Aero Club of India and Sakthi Aircraft Industry at a function in the national capital on Tuesday.

Sakthi Aircraft MD and CEO Vaibhav D said the deal is for having 200 trainer DA40 NG planes and out of them, 150 aircraft will be assembled at Sakthi Aircraft Industry's planned facility, which is likely to be set up in Haryana.

Aero Club of India will act as the central aggregator, consolidating demand, managing aircraft allocation, and facilitating seamless handovers to FTOs.

Diamond DA40 NG (Next Generation) is a single-engine and four-seater aircraft.

The first deliveries of the planes are expected by May 2025 while production of the aircraft is planned to be 100 annually.

According to a release, the order for 200 planes is one of the largest single orders for trainer aircraft and the collaboration is projected to help train 1,000 pilots annually and 10,000 pilots over the next 10 years.

At the function, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the signing of the MoU is a significant milestone in efforts to establish India as a global hub for FTOs.

Aero Club of India President Rajiv Pratap Rudy said the partnership with Sakthi Aircraft Industry marks a pivotal moment in bolstering India’s aviation sector.

"By ensuring a reliable supply of Diamond DA40 NG aircraft, we are addressing the growing demand for skilled pilots and strengthening our flight training infrastructure," he said.

Rudy, who is also a pilot, sought relaxations in existing norms that will allow retired pilots to serve as trainer pilots at FTOs.

The retirement age of a commercial pilot is 65 years.