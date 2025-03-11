Sakthi Aircraft Industry to make trainer planes in India

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) In a boost for indigenous manufacturing of planes, Sakthi Aircraft Industry will be making 150 trainer aircraft in India.

Sakthi Aircraft Industry is a joint venture between Tamil Nadu's Sakthi Group and Austria's Diamond Aircraft.

The deal is for having 200 trainer DA40 NG planes and out of them, 150 aircraft will be assembled at Sakthi Aircraft Industry's planned facility, which is likely to be set up in Haryana, Sakthi Aircraft MD & CEO Vaibhav D said on Tuesday.

In this regard, the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed between Aero Club of India and Sakthi Aircraft Industry at a function in the national capital.

Aero Club of India has pooled the aircraft orders of various Flying Training Organisations (FTOs).

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasised the importance of nurturing FTOs for having global standards in the country's aviation space.

At the function, Aero Club of India President and Lok Sabha member Rajiv Pratap Rudy said it is a historic order for 200 trainer aircraft. PTI RAM HVA