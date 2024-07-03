SalamAir starts Muscat-Delhi flights

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Oman's airline SalamAir has started direct flights between Muscat and Delhi.

In a release on Wednesday, the carrier said from July 2, it will operate two weekly flights between the cities. The services will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"The introduction of flights to Delhi represents a significant step forward for SalamAir as they continue to expand their network to meet the growing demand for affordable and convenient travel options," it said.

SalamAir commenced commercial operations in 2017. It operates six A320neos, seven A321neos and one Airbus A321 freighter. PTI RAM TRB