Salasar Techno Engineering commissions zinc galvanising plant in UP

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd on Wednesday announced commissioning a zinc galvanising plant at Hapur in Uttar Pradesh with an investment of around Rs 60 crore.

The new plant will have the annual galvanisation capacity of 96,000 metric tonnes, Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (STEL) said in a statement.

Coating of steel or other metals with a layer of zinc is referred as zinc galvanisation.

"Salasar Techno Engineering announces the successful installation and commissioning of its new zinc galvanization plant (GI plant). This state-of-the-art facility boasts an annual capacity of 96,000 metric tonne," it said.

The plant, which the company said is among one of the largest in the world, is poised to play a pivotal role in meeting the growing demand for high-quality galvanized products in various industries, especially in power transmission infrastructure, construction and automobile, among others.

Shashank Agarwal, Joint Managing Director of Salasar Techno Engineering Limited, said, "The successful installation and commissioning of our new zinc galvanization plant is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. This state-of-the-art facility will empower us to better serve our clients and meet the ever-growing demand for high-quality galvanized products." New Delhi-based Salasar Techno Engineering carries out engineering, designing, procurement, fabrication and galvanization work for its clients. PTI ABI HVA