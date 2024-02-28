Salasar Techno Engineering gets Rs 200-crore order

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (STEL) on Wednesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 200 crore for supply of solar structures.

The order has come from Zetwerk Businesses and STEL said it aims to complete the delivery over the next 24 months.

Salasar has entered into an agreement with Zetwerk Businesses for supply of 25,000 metric tonnes of solar structures, STEL said in a statement.

"The total value of the contract, exceeding Rs 2,000 million, reflects the trust and confidence placed in us by ZETWORK and reaffirms our position as a trusted supplier of high-quality infrastructure solutions," a company spokesperson said.

STEL is a steel structural manufacturer and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) infrastructure company, catering to telecom, energy and railways sectors.

Last week, the company's joint venture with state-owned RVNL emerged as the lowest bidder for a power transmission project worth Rs 174 crore in Madhya Pradesh. PTI ABI HVA