Salasar Techno Engineering gets Rs 75 crore order in Africa

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (STEL) has bagged an electricity transmission order worth around Rs 75.23 crore in Africa.

"The contract worth USD 9.40 million equivalent to Rs 752.38 million by Energy Development Corporation Ltd (EDCL) is for the Rwanda Transmission System Reinforcement and Last Mile Connectivity project," STEL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company is entrusted with the responsibility of providing end-to-end solution of designing, supplying, and installation of 110kv transmission lines connecting the African regions of Rwinkwavu-Kirehe, Gabiro-Nyagatare, and Rulindo-Gicumbi, the statement said.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order is expected to get completed within 18 months.

"This order has enabled us to expand our presence in exports market... Africa, with its vast potential and growing energy demands, remains a region of promising market with enormous growth potential," a company spokesperson said.

New Delhi-based STEL is a steel structure manufacturer and EPC infrastructure company, providing services across telecom, energy and railways. PTI ABI ANU ANU