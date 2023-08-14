Salasar Techno Engineering Q1 net profit grows to over Rs 10 crore

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (STEL) has posted a 38 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10.1 crore during the June quarter on account of higher revenues.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 7.3 crore during the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company's revenues from operations increased to Rs 261.8 crore in Q1 FY24 from Rs 210.6 crore in the year-ago quarter, a rise of 24 per cent.

As on June 30, the company said its total orders book was at Rs 1,435 crore. While domestic EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) orders were Rs 1,100 crore, the share of international EPC orders was Rs 143 crore.

"The growth (in the quarter) was primarily driven by the rising demand of customised steel structures and diversified EPC solutions, as well as efficient execution of the order book," it said.

STEL carries out engineering, designing, procurement, fabrication, and galvanisation work for telecom players besides manufacturing of structural steel. PTI ABI SHW