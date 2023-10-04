Sales cross record Rs 1.5 crore at KVIC outlet in Delhi's CP on Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) For the first time, products worth Rs 1.5 crore were sold at the Khadi Bhawan at Connaught Place here on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, KVIC said on Wednesday.

"On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), the flagship Khadi Bhawan at Connaught Place in the heart of New Delhi witnessed the highest ever sale of Khadi and Village Industries products worth Rs 1,52,45,000," Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said. According to KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar, the prime minister in his "Mann Ki Baat" programme on September 24, had appealed to people to buy a khadi product on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

This appeal created a huge impact on the public, he said.

According to the latest sales data, products worth Rs 1,33,95,000 was sold at Khadi Bhawan in Connaught Place on Gandhi Jayanti last year.