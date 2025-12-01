Sales during 10-day Khadi Mahotsav rise 42 pc annually

Lucknow, Dec 1 (PTI) Sales during the 10-day Khadi Mahotsav held here fetched Rs 3.20 crore this year, which was approximately 42 per cent more than last year, the UP government said in a statement on Monday.

The Khadi Mahotsav-2025 was held at the Central Sanskrit University in Lucknow. The event, themed "From Threads to Heritage", generated a total turnover of Rs 3.20 crore, which is approximately 42 per cent more than last year's sales of Rs 2.25 crore.

Khadi clothing, herbal products, jute handicrafts, and clay art were the top choices of customers this time.

A total of 160 entrepreneurs participated in the festival, including 32 Khadi institutions, 120 village industries, and eight clay art stalls.

Artisans from various districts, including Lucknow, Muzaffarnagar, Barabanki, and Gorakhpur, reported that not only did the crowds increase this year, but the enthusiasm for shopping was also higher than before.

Prem Kumar of Swarajya Ashram, Satendra Kumar of Gram Seva Sansthan, Abbas Ansari of Muzaffarnagar, Anjali Singh of Jute Artisans, Premchand of Barabanki, and Nitin Singh of Royal Honey reported that the presence of young customers was particularly notable this year, giving sales a new dimension.

At the closing ceremony, Khadi Board Chief Executive Officer Shishir said that Khadi is no longer just a clothing option, but has become a common identity for both cultural heritage and modern consumers, the statement added. PTI NAV HVA