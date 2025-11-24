Sales growth of listed pvt non-financial cos up 8 pc in Q2: RBI data

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Sales growth of listed private non-financial companies rose 8 per cent during the second quarter of the current fiscal against 5.5 per cent in the preceding three months, led by improvement in all major sectors, the RBI said on Monday.

The sales growth during the July-September quarter of the last fiscal was 5.4 per cent.

The Reserve Bank has released the data on the performance of the private corporate business sector during the second quarter of 2025-26, drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 3,118 listed non-government non-financial companies.

"Sales of 1,775 listed private manufacturing companies rose by 8.5 per cent (year-on-year) during Q2 2025-26 as compared to 5.3 per cent in the previous quarter, mainly driven by higher sales growth in automobiles, food products, electrical machinery and chemicals industries," the central bank said.

Information Technology (IT) companies recorded a rise of 7.8 per cent (y-o-y) in their sales during Q2 2025-26 from 6 per cent in the previous quarter.

Sales of non-IT services companies recorded a double-digit growth of 10.6 per cent in Q2 2025-26 compared to 7.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter, primarily due to higher sales growth recorded by the wholesale and retail trade companies, the RBI said.

It also said that manufacturing companies' expenses on raw material rose by 9 per cent during Q2 2025-26 in consonance with their sales growth.

Also, staff costs of manufacturing, IT and non-IT services companies rose by 9.2 per cent, 6 per cent and 8.9 per cent, respectively, during Q2 2025-26, higher than the growth recorded during the previous quarter. PTI NKD NKD BAL BAL