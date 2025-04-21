Sales of khadi and village industry products touch Rs 1,70,551.37 cr in 2024-25

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Sales of the khadi and village industry products has increased to Rs 1,70,551.37 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 31,154.19 crore in 2013-14, the MSME ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry also said the production of these products rose to Rs 1,16,599.75 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 26,109.07 crore in 2013-14.

"In the last 11 years, there has been an increase of 447 per cent in sales, 347 per cent in production and 49.23 per cent in employment generation," it added.

Further, it said that the production of Khadi clothes grew from Rs 811.08 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 3,783.36 crore in 2024-25. Sales of these clothes have increased from Rs 1,081.04 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 7,145.61 crore in the last financial year.

"While the cumulative employment was 1.30 crore in the financial year 2013-14, it rose to 1.94 crore in 2024-25 with an increase of 49.23 per cent," the ministry said. PTI RR SHW