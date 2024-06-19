Salesforce launches public sector division in India; unveils digital lending solution

Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Salesforce on Wednesday announced the launch of its public sector division in India to tap into the booming market, and unveiled its digital lending offering tailored to Indian needs, as the enterprise software giant underlined its firm commitment to the market here.

The company also highlighted insights from an IDC study, which indicated that the Salesforce economy is expanding, with AI accelerating its growth trajectory.

The IDC study forecasts that Salesforce and its ecosystem of customers and partners in India are expected to create a net gain of 1.8 million new jobs and generate USD 88.6 billion in new revenues from 2022 to 2028.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson of Salesforce India said that growth potential here is huge, with rapid digital transformation unfolding all across.

"India has talent and capability and now we are seeing far quicker adoption," she said at a media briefing.

India is an "outlier" in digital adoption, and while digital transformation has been on agenda of companies there is now a sense of "urgency" due to advent of generative AI.

"Generative AI has made people feel that they now need to leapfrog very quickly because capabilities that are being seen by digitising business and using AI, is something that was not seen earlier," she said.

India needs to do a lot of catching up, she said adding, "We are definitely a country that is maturing much faster than rest of the world maybe because we were slightly behind the curve...not talent wise...but on industry adoption".

The movement now is to get the right technology tools to scale business faster and with a sense of urgency, she said.

Salesforce has announced the launch of its public sector division in India that aims to enable government agencies and public sector organisations to transform citizen experiences with Salesforce technology.

Salesforce also announced the upcoming availability of digital lending solution for India that will provide banks and lenders with a platform to digitally approach consumer lending, while potentially reducing the cost and burden of maintaining disconnected, outdated platforms.

"Digital Lending for India will exclusively serve customers within the country," the company said elaborating on Salesforce's Made-for-India product.

The platform may be integrated with banking and financial data with customer data from Salesforce.

"Built on Salesforce's Financial Services Cloud platform, this integration provides a single view of the customer information for loan application processing and helps lead to faster processing and approvals," the release said.

Salesforce, over the past years, has scaled up its sales and distribution in India in a big way and the country is also a hub support for various functions like technology, products, and engineering.

"We have grown multifold in last four years. People-wise we have grown about 4X what we were in last 4 years and we continue to maintain that growth journey," Bhattacharya said.

The company was not focusing on public sector in India so far, and the new division will bring the segment into spotlight.

"People now realise that cloud is a safe venture and there can be a lot of applications on cloud...Public sector companies have also become open to solutions we bring to the table," she said.

On the lending cloud offering, Salesforce India top boss said this is first-of-its-kind product that the company has created with Indian requirements in mind.

"We are hoping that this is first of many where India will be the focus as we innovate on our products and subsequently they will again be customised for global needs. So we want to lead in that respect...we have innovation and are bringing together be-spoke solutions," she said. PTI MBI ANU ANU