Salesforce, NIBAV Lift collaborate for personalised customer experience

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) American technology company Salesforce on Tuesday said it has partnered with NIBAV Home Lifts for creating a personalised customer journey using emerging technologies.

Managing Director for sales and distribution at Salesforce India Arun Parameswaran said, "As the home lift industry innovates to cater to an emerging segment of customers in India, we are honoured to be part of NIBAV's journey enabling efficient and exceptional service for customers in their pursuit of excellence. Salesforce is committed to supporting NIBAV Lifts in exceeding customer expectations and driving efficient growth for the business enabling innovation and value for key stakeholders." The partnership will enable NIBAV to gauge customer preferences and forge stronger connections with data-driven insights and a centralised platform for managing partner relationships, tracking interactions, and sharing critical information, the company said.

"Our technology vision revolves around leveraging innovative technologies such as IoT and AI to enhance the functionality and performance of our home elevator solutions. We chose Salesforce as our CRM solution as it offered a wide range of products and solutions that could support various aspects of our business, including sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics," CEO and Founder of NIBAV Home Lifts Vimal Babu said. PTI GRJ HVA