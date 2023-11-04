Salt Range Foods to focus on retailing honey products outside Guwahati

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Salt Range Foods on Saturday said it will focus on expanding its retail sale of honey products across the country after receiving a strong response from exports.

The Guwahati-based company, established in 2014, started initially as a distributor of honey and has gradually set up its own plant with a capacity of 2,000 tonnes a year at present.

"We are exporting 95 per cent of our production to the US, Europe and Middle East countries. We retail only in Guwahati and have an online presence on Amazon and Flipkart," Salt Range Foods Director Pawandeep Singh Kohli told PTI.

Salt Range Foods, which has put a stall at the ongoing three-day World Food India event in the national capital, will focus on retail expansion through the digital market, he said.

"Honey is a highly adulterated product. There is a huge demand for quality honey in India and we want to tap that demand. We believe our product fulfils the quality norms considering we are exporting to several nations," he said.

Kohli said the company plans to increase the honey production capacity to 5,000 tonnes a year by 2026. Currently, honey is sourced from Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Bihar. The company also has 500-odd beehives.

The company sells honey in different flavours like mustard, Sundarban forest, lichi, and coriander under the brand name 'Salt Range'. PTI LUX HVA