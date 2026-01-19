Salty raises Rs 30.1 crore to expand categories, quick commerce reach

New Delhi: Accessories brand Salty has raised Rs 30.1 crore in a fresh funding round led by MG Investment, with participation from existing backers Anicut Capital, All In Capital and JK Group, and the addition of new angel investors, the company said on Monday.

Salty said the funds will be used to deepen its presence across categories such as watches, sunglasses, scarves, belts and bag charms, and to support the planned launch of Salty Bags. The company also said it will invest in strengthening its team, widening distribution across e-commerce and quick commerce, and setting up its first flagship store.

The brand said it shipped to more than 18,000 pincodes last year, and will use the new capital to sharpen its national expansion strategy through faster deliveries, stronger marketplace presence and broader accessibility.

Salty said the round will also support creator collaborations, celebrity-led product drops and brand partnerships, as well as investments in supply chain and delivery upgrades, including an expanded same-day delivery network. It also plans to roll out consumer-facing tools such as an AI stylist and a recommendation engine to improve discovery.

Kanishka Garg, Co-Founder of Salty, said the fundraise comes at a time when the brand is seeing growth from “every corner of India” and will help it expand categories, build the team, scale across channels and create offline experiences such as a flagship store.

Sonaal Goel, Co-Founder, said the company will invest further in design, craftsmanship and category expansion, while staying focused on the brand’s community.

Twisha Gupta, Co-Founder, said the funding will help build systems and teams for long-term growth and expand across online and offline channels.

Salty said it has largely operated profitably and may explore additional capital as its offline push accelerates.

Salty describes itself as an “expression brand” positioned around individuality rather than seasonal fashion, and said its product strategy is built around culture-first design. The company pointed to campaigns such as its ‘Legal Notice’ moment as an example of how it aims to build youth relevance through internet-led micro-communities.