Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO

New Delhi: ChatGPT owner OpenAI on Wednesday announced that it has reached an agreement with its ousted CEO Sam Altman and he will be returning as the CEO.

"We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this," OpenAI said in a post on X.

— OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 22, 2023

Altman, who was sacked by the OpenAI Board last week on Friday, wrote, "I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when I decided to join Microsoft on Sunday evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. With the new Board and with Satya Nadella’s support, I’m looking forward to returning to OpenAI, and building on our strong partnership with Microsoft."